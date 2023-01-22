Dry January has been growing in popularity as a reset period for people to give up alcohol for a month to build healthier habits.
“Dry January has a very long history across the globe but actually started in 1942 in Finland, when the Finnish government issued a call for sober January,” said Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center. “It kind of fell by the wayside for a little bit until about 2013 when an organization in the UK really launched it. Since 2013, we’ve seen a pretty significant uptake in a continued interest in dry January.”
And the number of people giving a month of alcohol abstinence a try continues to trend up in 2023.
“We’re starting to see a little bit more interest now as people are taking stock of where their drinking behavior is,” Hannon said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to talk with people about how alcohol actually negatively influences things. Focus on that mindful drinking aspect so that before you take a drink, you really sit down and think, ‘Why am I drinking?’”
Improved sleep, weight loss, decreased anxiety and improved mood are all benefits that come with a period of abstinence. These benefits can inspire people to continue these healthy habits year-round.
“It gives people an opportunity to modify their behavior not just in January,” Hannon said. “It really helps people understand that when I don’t drink as much, I feel better. So then we see people who are drinking less or who remain abstinent from alcohol throughout the year. It can have a year’s long impact on that person’s health.”
Two local businesses are embracing the concept of dry January all year long.
“It’s really important for us as a business to just have a have a communal place of gathering that isn’t only alcohol-focused,” said Andrew Montee, co-owner of Mokaska Coffee Company in Downtown St. Joseph. “We do serve alcohol here but we always have coffee and other non-alcohol-related things. We also stock non-alcoholic beer and spirits, we do mocktails and we offer that year-round.”
The Den, a newly renovated modern-day speakeasy located Downtown, also offers a menu full of non-alcoholic beverages.
“We found that there was a lot of popularity among adults who don’t drink or only want to have one drink,” said Adrienne Waggoner, owner of The Den, which formerly was known as the Tiger’s Den. “We decided we wanted to move forward with a full mocktail menu in the New Year. We knew a lot of people do dry January, and so the idea was we can at least have something for people doing that to come out and order more than just a soda or a water because everybody likes to have a fun, pretty drink with them.”
Offering non-alcoholic alternatives helps reduce the stigma of people having to explain their abstinence, Waggoner said.
“There’s a variety of reasons people don’t drink and not everybody wants to explain it or should have to explain it,” Waggoner said. “So we like that we can offer something fun, interesting and unique to taste and cater to all kinds of people.
Montee said he has taken the initiative to participate in dry January this year.
“We’ve tried to kind of create that identity for ourselves as one of those safe places like that,” Montee said. “I myself am participating. Today is around three weeks that I haven’t had alcohol and it feels good. We have a lot of people here who have a sober lifestyle, and we’ve definitely seen a lot of people kind of jumping onto that train as well this year.”
Waggoner said while The Den will change its menu seasonally, mocktails will always be an option.
“We will change our menu seasonally to go along with whatever herbs and fruits and things are in season because we are making all of our own infused liquors, syrups and everything in-house now,” Waggoner said. “Our menu will evolve with what we can get fresh and mocktails are always going to be a part of the menu going forward.”
