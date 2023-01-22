Embracing Dry January: Local businesses promoting options year round

Dry January has been growing in popularity as a reset period for people to give up alcohol for a month to build healthier habits.

“Dry January has a very long history across the globe but actually started in 1942 in Finland, when the Finnish government issued a call for sober January,” said Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center. “It kind of fell by the wayside for a little bit until about 2013 when an organization in the UK really launched it. Since 2013, we’ve seen a pretty significant uptake in a continued interest in dry January.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.