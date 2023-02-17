According to a study by Gallus Medical Detox Centers, the top thing Americans are trying to quit in 2023 is alcohol. Tobacco, pornography, biting nails, cannabis and sugar were some of the other habits that made the list.
Dr. James Jura at The CENTER, a Samaritan Center said he is surprised that food and overeating was not higher on the list.
According to a study by Gallus Medical Detox Centers, in the state of Missouri, tobacco is the number one thing residents are trying to quit.
For many people, the first months of the year are a time of reflection and enacting new goals. While people tend to focus on their new changes, there’s also a lot of attention paid to old habits they're trying to kick.
According to a study by Gallus Medical Detox Centers, the top thing Americans are trying to quit in 2023 is alcohol. Tobacco, pornography, biting nails, cannabis and sugar were some of the other habits that made the list.
In the state of Missouri, tobacco was the No. 1 habit residents are seeking to break.
Dr. James Jura, at The CENTER, a Samaritan Center, said he is surprised that food and overeating are not higher on the list.
“It's actually one of the hardest addictions to treat because you can't just stop,” Jura said. “With most addictions, the solution is complete and total abstinence. With food, you can't do that. Food has to be controlled and so we have to kind of expose ourselves to the issue while controlling it. That’s actually a lot harder than just giving up something completely.”
Jura said it was not a shock that the study showed tobacco as the number one habit people are trying to kick in Missouri.
“Cigarette use in the country has been dropping for around two decades now, but vaping has gone up,” Jura said. “We're now seeing particularly in the younger populations that vaping is just replacing the cigarette smoking. It's a little lower than it was in the 80s or 90s but it is pretty similar to where it's been for the last 30 years when you had cigarettes plus vaping.”
For people looking to get control of an addiction or habit, Jura said it’s important to remember small steps still are progress.
“You can't fail because if you try to quit smoking and you make it a day, you haven't failed,” Jura said. “When you pick back up the cigarettes, you've got one day less of expense for the cigarettes and one day less of physical harm. So any amount of quitting is positive and so don't give up or see it as a failure.”
Risk reduction is another component that can help people reach success in the addiction process.
“If you can smoke half as many cigarettes as you used to, that is better,” Jura said. “Best and long-term success is going to come from complete and total abstinence. A lot of people see failure when they don't get all the way off or if they get off for a few days and then have a problem pick it up again. I would flip that on its head. I see success any time someone tries to quit.”
Jura said overall the findings of the study seemed on track with what he has seen as a health professional. However, Jura has seen more people with video game and social media addictions than ever before.
“I see people who come in specifically for that (video games and social media) and it's causing serious problems in their life and that's not something we saw when I started to practice,” Jura said. "Alcohol and tobacco, those are pretty darn stable and have been for a long time.”
For people seeking help or support with kicking addictions, Jura said there about many options locally and nationwide.
“Certainly, all of the psychic providers like us, Family Guidance and Mosaic,” Jura said. “You can also see a psychiatrist or substance abuse counselors. They’re 12-step groups which are usually free and without cost. As well as many resources online. There’s a lot out there for people.
