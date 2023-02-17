New Year inspires many to kick old habits

For many people, the first months of the year are a time of reflection and enacting new goals. While people tend to focus on their new changes, there’s also a lot of attention paid to old habits they're trying to kick.

According to a study by Gallus Medical Detox Centers, the top thing Americans are trying to quit in 2023 is alcohol. Tobacco, pornography, biting nails, cannabis and sugar were some of the other habits that made the list.

