subcontractor working on exam room

Lawhon Construction subcontractor Chris Kelly sands part of an exam room wall Monday at Family Guidance Center's behavioral health urgent care clinic. FGC CEO Kristina Hannon hoped the center would be open by now, but work has slowed because of supply chain issues.

Construction on a new behavioral urgent care center for Family Guidance Center is nearing the finish line, but supply chain issues are causing an indefinite delay.

The hope was to already have the outpatient facility on Frederick Avenue near North 49th Terrace open. However, FGC is waiting on a specific part to provide capability for permanent heating and electricity. Once it arrives, it will only be around three weeks until work finishes, but there isn't a timeline for the arrival of the part, FGC CEO Kristina Hannon said.

