Lawhon Construction subcontractor Chris Kelly sands part of an exam room wall Monday at Family Guidance Center's behavioral health urgent care clinic. FGC CEO Kristina Hannon hoped the center would be open by now, but work has slowed because of supply chain issues.
Construction on a new behavioral urgent care center for Family Guidance Center is nearing the finish line, but supply chain issues are causing an indefinite delay.
The hope was to already have the outpatient facility on Frederick Avenue near North 49th Terrace open. However, FGC is waiting on a specific part to provide capability for permanent heating and electricity. Once it arrives, it will only be around three weeks until work finishes, but there isn't a timeline for the arrival of the part, FGC CEO Kristina Hannon said.
People have been asking when the location will open, and FGC still has high expectations of its own, Hannon said.
"We know that a lot of people in the community want this program to open and need this program to open," she said. "From a provider perspective, it's very frustrating to have these sort of supply chain problems influencing our ability to provide a good service to the community."
The behavioral health clinic will include psychiatric nurse practitioners, peer support specialists, case managers and clinicians, with six patient rooms, as well as other rooms that can be used for patients if needed.
It's important to make services available to patients in need, especially when it comes to making sure there isn't an extensive wait time. The average amount of time for similar agencies in Missouri is two hours per patient, and the goal is to only make them wait two minutes before being seen, Hannon said.
"It's trying to find that balance of what people need and what people are willing to access," she said. "And to make health care the easiest to access as we possibly can, so that more people who identify a need are willing to come in and get that help."
Concerns were expressed in the past that there would be the potential for people to leave the clinic and wander into nearby residential areas.
The clinic can't make people stay, but Hannon said the risk of people wandering off is not a major concern.
"I don't think that people have a lot to be worried about with people just wandering into neighborhoods," she said. "That's not why they're coming here. People are coming here to seek help."
