The American Red Cross

Helping others in the community could be your ticket to the Super Bowl. 

The American Red Cross has partnered with the NFL to give a lucky blood donor two tickets to this year's Super Bowl in Arizona. The move comes as the agency is hoping for a boost in donations following the holiday season. 

