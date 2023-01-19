Helping others in the community could be your ticket to the Super Bowl.
The American Red Cross has partnered with the NFL to give a lucky blood donor two tickets to this year's Super Bowl in Arizona. The move comes as the agency is hoping for a boost in donations following the holiday season.
Angie Springs, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, said she hopes the incentive for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will help encourage people to donate.
“It is a great partnership with the NFL where they have made this an option available to donors with the American Red Cross,” Springs said. “It's great timing. Who doesn't want to go to the Super Bowl in warmer weather? And it's really just a great opportunity, that next extra step to really make it that much more appealing to if you've never donated it before, to maybe roll up your sleeves and donate blood.”
Springs said that the winter months, especially after the holidays, can be slow for blood donations.
“The blood donation situation right now, of course, during the winter months, is always very vulnerable,” Springs said. “We usually see a dip and a decline for lots of different causes. Weather can be one cause for sure, as well as it's cold and flu season. Another factor for us to see a lower show out or a lower showing for blood drives is that we also collect a lot of blood at high schools and universities and schools have been closed for the holidays.”
Springs said that she hopes people always are willing to help, but she likes that the incentive may bring additional people out.
“You'd always like to think that people come and give blood because you're saving somebody's life. But it's certainly a nice opportunity in thought when you think that you could even have that extra step of winning two tickets to the Super Bowl.”
Springs said that even if someone doesn’t win the tickets, she hopes the impact that donating blood has will encourage other people to donate all year round.
“You just never know when it could be someone that you know or love, the person across the street or around the nation that needs your blood to save their life,” Springs said. “Our blood supply at any given moment could take a turn for the worse when people aren't stepping out to donate. I encourage you to go to the website redcrossblood.org, type in your ZIP code and find a blood drive near you. It takes maybe an hour of your time, tops, and it could just be the world to someone else. It’s so very simple, the process is painless, and you could save somebody's life.”
Donors will be entered in the drawing through Jan. 31. Rules and regulations for who can donate, as well as donation locations, can be found on the American Red Cross website.
