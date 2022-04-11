Sunnier days are on the horizon, which means now is the time to start stocking up on sunscreen and getting in the habit of using it daily.
“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States,” said Stephanie Malita, public information officer for the St. Joseph Health Department.
Over 5 billion people develop skin cancer across the nation each year. Skin damage is slow but steady, and UVA and UVB rays can be harmful even on overcast days.
Up to 80% of sunlight emitted can still reach the surface when clouds are present. The same goes for when a pool day is planned. While lower, up to 50% of direct sunlight can go 10 meters below the surface.
“Try to avoid being outdoors during those peak times between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” Malita said. “In the summer, those hours will be extended even later into the day, which makes it that much more important to take precautions.”
Plan to either reapply sunscreen every two hours when outside and every 30 minutes when in the water.
“I know it may seem backwards, but wearing long sleeves that are light-colored is another good way to protect the skin,” Malita said. “This will help reflect sunlight off your clothes, (and) less heat will be absorbed.”
Adding an extra layer of protection with a hat or sunglasses is another way to lessen the chances of developing a sunburn and overheating.
“Someone with heat exhaustion will be dizzy, experiencing cramps, nauseous and sweating profusely,” Malita said.
Hydrating with noncaffeinated and nonalcoholic beverages will help to alleviate some of these symptoms, which can also help prevent the possibility of a heat stroke from happening.
“Seek medical attention immediately if you start to notice yourself or someone else showing signs of distress,” Malita said. “These would include slurred speech, confusion, hot and sweaty skin, and maybe even lack of sweating.”
While waiting for emergency services to arrive, work on cooling off the body by using water and finding a shaded area.
“Apply water to the wrist and back of the neck with a sponge, cloth or cup of water,” Malita said. “Getting into a cool bath will help circulate colder air around them, speeding up the process greatly.”
