The COVID-19 pandemic brought the importance of care for youth behavioral and mental health to the forefront, and those topics were the focus of a summit at emPowerU Wednesday.
The summit included a variety of speakers from the Mayo Clinic, Mosaic Life Care and Northwest Missouri State University. One of the overarching topics was awareness and ending the stigma to help kids who struggle with behavioral or mental health.
"I think the single most important thing, if it was to be one thing, would be raising awareness and really starting to remove the stigma associated with behavioral health and mental health issues," said Adriana Nabors, Mosaic Life Care vice president of operations. "Once we can start to remove that barrier and treat it like other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiac conditions, then we can start to really be open, transparent and collaborative in treating these mental health issues."
Nabors said the summit provided an opportunity to get medical workers and educators together in a collaborative setting in person, although everyone attending wore masks due to COVID-19.
"I think a key component is how it represents a collaboration between community and regional entities, including our behavioral health providers of care, both at Mosaic and within the community, also our schools and universities," Nabors said.
Northwest Missouri State University Associate Professor Dr. Jackie Kibler was the keynote speaker and talked about the importance of community to people who struggle with mental health.
"My theme for this year has been getting back to basics, focusing on just good health in general. Mental health and physical health are related to getting good sleep, focusing on getting good nutrition, getting outside and reaching out for help when you need it," Kibler said.
