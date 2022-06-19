The start of the next school year may seem a long way off, but local health officials are urging families to make sure kids are caught up on needed vaccinations now.
Many back-to-school immunizations are administered by the St. Joseph Health Department and although they’ve been offered since March, August is the busiest month.
“We wish they didn’t wait until August. If your kiddo is going to go into kindergarten or going into eighth grade, or even maybe they will need a vaccine for this upcoming school year, come in sooner rather than later,” said Hollie Leslie, St. Joseph Health Department Clinic supervisor.
Leslie said there has not been a decrease in participation in vaccinations post-pandemic, and they can give the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well if wanted.
In 2019 the health department gave more than 2,300 vaccinations from March to August. Up to this point this year, they have given about 530 vaccinations, which Leslie said is on pace.
“If you go to a public school, it is mandatory that you have these vaccinations or you have some kind of exemption. It is state-regulated,” Leslie said.
No appointment is necessary to receive back-to-school immunizations. Leslie said the health department can access shot records and give kids what they need regardless of insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.