Clinic assistant demonstrating a strep test

Urgent Care Express Clinic Assistant Shamarla Pointer demonstrates how to perform a rapid strep test, which can take about 10 minutes, Tuesday at the office. Many strep throat symptoms are similar to those of a virus, so it's important that people get tested if they start seeing possible signs, said Dr. Melvin McFarland, a primary care physician with Urgent Care Express.

Strep throat cases have been increasing around the country in recent months, and St. Joseph is no exception.

Numbers decreased while COVID-19 cases were high but have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

