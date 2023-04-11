Urgent Care Express Clinic Assistant Shamarla Pointer demonstrates how to perform a rapid strep test, which can take about 10 minutes, Tuesday at the office. Many strep throat symptoms are similar to those of a virus, so it's important that people get tested if they start seeing possible signs, said Dr. Melvin McFarland, a primary care physician with Urgent Care Express.
Strep throat cases have been increasing around the country in recent months, and St. Joseph is no exception.
Numbers decreased while COVID-19 cases were high but have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Locally, the number of cases has been especially bad since the new year started. While people's immune systems may be less resistant to strep after dealing with viruses, kids being in close quarters also could play a role, said Dr. Melvin McFarland, a primary care physician with Urgent Care Express.
"After holidays, we typically see a rise," he said. "Kids are back in school, so those things can contribute to the rise that we're seeing now. But yeah, we definitely have noticed that rise is there."
One of the top concerns when dealing with strep is that it can lead to rheumatic fever, especially among children, if untreated, said Sarah Sass, a nurse practitioner at Peacock Pediatrics.
Rheumatic fever is one of the body's defenses against infection, and "can inflame or make the heart, joints, brain and skin swell," according to the CDC.
"You want to make sure you treat it as if there's a suspicion of strep," Sass said. "We want these kids to be seen. And that's kind of why you hear a lot about strep throat, even more so than cold viruses because you do need an antibiotic to treat strep."
Proper antibiotic use is especially important because not finishing a prescription can have significant health repercussions. Patients are supposed to be on antibiotics and be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to everyday activities. They should make sure to take their entire 10-day supply of antibiotics, Sass said.
"If you stop in the middle of it, it can either lead to not fully treated strep — the strep will come back — or that they can create antibiotic resistance," she said. "And so then their body doesn't respond to antibiotics as well because it starts to develop a resistance."
Symptoms of strep include fever, sore throat and stomachaches, but those also can be signs of a virus, like a cold or the flu. McFarland said that even the white, splotchy coating that appears on the throat during strep can be confused with the ulcerations some viruses cause.
That's why patients must see a medical professional if there are any possible symptoms, he said.
"You start getting those symptoms and they're lasting and you'll take your ibuprofen," he said. "Your fever will go away and as soon as you hit the end of the interval, fever's coming right back, (then) you want to get looked at."
Cases could decrease as people start spending more time outside and the end of school approaches, McFarland said, but he anticipates numbers rising again when classes restart.
