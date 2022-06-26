With the temperatures rising, residents must adapt to fight falling ill from overheating.
Assistant Fire Chief Jamey McVicker said when first responders arrive at a heat-related call, there are different protocols they go through depending on the condition of the individual.
The first phase is heat exhaustion, which is more common.
“Heat exhaustion is the lesser of the two. It is where you start stopping the sweat process. Once you notice that, it’s getting a big, serious thing, so we advise you to come inside,” McVicker said. “If we’re able to take our patient inside, we do that. If not, we do carry bottles of water and also wet cool towels that we apply on the patient.”
The second, and more serious, phase is heat stroke.
“That is a life-threatening, serious case that we would have to deal with. And really it’s the same protocols except for now we’re starting to ask the ambulance to administer an IV and start pumping some fluids in soon as possible,” McVicker said. “We then get them to the hospital and then begin to rapidly cool down their body temperature.”
If someone begins to suffer the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, there are specific areas in the body individuals should cool down.
“Put cold packs in around the neck, armpits and the groin area because that’s where the major amount of heat is released,” McVicker said.
There are challenges inside the home that residents face related to heat.
“The economy the way it is right now, I can understand how people are not running their air conditioning quite as much. This can warm up the house when the sun hits down on that on a hot roof for all day long,” McVicker said.
There are solutions to fight the rising temperatures.
“Taking a nice, cool shower, if there is a nice breeze, open windows, take advantage of that cold,” McVicker said.
If you do plan to go out into the sun, McVicker offers this advice.
“Prepare the day before, drink plenty of fluids. Just make sure you hydrate with a good water or Gatorade,” McVicker said. “Be aware of yourself, know your body, monitor yourself and how you’re feeling and how your body’s able to contend with the elements.”
There are challenges those who want to be active in the heat must work around to stay healthy.
“I would not drink your diuretic fluids like your coffee, tea or pop. Those actually pull water away from your cells,” McVicker said. “If you have a medical condition, you might not be as prepared to take on the heat. You might need to take more breaks or slowly work yourself into more time or working harder out in the heat.”
McVicker said that the most important thing to keep in mind in the heat is to watch out for your neighbors.
“There is nothing like living in a neighborhood that takes care of one each one of each other,” McVicker said. “If you can look out and see that somebody your neighbor is hot ... just take care of one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.