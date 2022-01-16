Missouri ranks around the lower third of states for infant mortality rate, at 6.1 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two of the most common causes of death are injuries and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, according to the CDC.
It can help if parents maintain the ABCs of safe sleep for babies, which stand for "alone, on their back, in their crib." Those safety standards mean the only things babies should sleep with is a pacifier, a fitted sheet and swaddle or sleep sack, said Kristen White, a safe sleep specialist with St. Joseph Youth Alliance.
"If the baby were to grab a hold of the mattress it would be fitted to the sheet and wouldn't be able to come off and become a suffocation hazard," she said. "Also with loose bedding, it can bunch up and get bunched up around the baby's face, and also pose a suffocation hazard."
There's a train of thought that babies need extra blankets or bedding to keep them warm but that's a misconception, White said.
"They need one more layer of clothing than what you wear," she said. "IF you wear shorts and a t-shirt to bed, and cover up with a blanket then they're going to be fine going to bed, you know, in a onesie with a sleep sack on."
Another once-common practice that can be dangerous is having toys and stuffed animals in a baby's crib. Any unneeded items like toys, or even bumper pads, provides extra surfaces for babies to roll over and cause accidental suffocation, White said.
Other common causes of death include babies born with birth defects or preterm birth, according to the CDC. Some risks are partially preventable, like reducing the likelihood of some birth defects by not smoking and talking to a doctor about any medications being taken, but others are heredity or caused by unknown factors.
Preterm children are born before the mother has reached 37 weeks pregnant, which occurred in 10% of births in 2020, according to the CDC. Teenagers or women over 35 increase the risk of a preterm baby, as well as women who have had previous preterm pregnancies.
A preterm birth can lead to anything from vision and hearing problems to cerebral palsy, according to the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.