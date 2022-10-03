Crystal Harris working at desk

Crystal Harris, dean of Missouri Western State University's College of Science and Health, works at her computer. Missouri Western recently received a grant to start a pilot program allowing licensed practical nurses to work toward their Bachelor of Science in Nursing while still working.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A state grant will pave the way for a new program in the College of Science and Health at Missouri Western State University.

The $230,000 grant is an essential asset in expanding the school's nursing program, said Crystal Harris, Dean of the College of Science and Health. It will allow licensed practical nurses already in the field to further their education without having to sacrifice their jobs.

