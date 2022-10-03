Crystal Harris, dean of Missouri Western State University's College of Science and Health, works at her computer. Missouri Western recently received a grant to start a pilot program allowing licensed practical nurses to work toward their Bachelor of Science in Nursing while still working.
A state grant will pave the way for a new program in the College of Science and Health at Missouri Western State University.
The $230,000 grant is an essential asset in expanding the school's nursing program, said Crystal Harris, Dean of the College of Science and Health. It will allow licensed practical nurses already in the field to further their education without having to sacrifice their jobs.
"Hospitals, and health care in general, they're very short in lots of different areas," she said. "Missouri Western's been working very diligently to try to develop new programs and develop ways to meet those needs. And so this was an idea that came to us, developing this pilot to try to meet the LPNs where they were at so that they could advance their education and become RNs while still staying employed."
The pilot program will start in the fall 2023 school year, with 10 LPNs attending through a partnership the university has with Liberty Hospital and Mosaic Life Care. By the time they complete the program, all 10 will have received their Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Having nurses already employed while furthering their education makes the process more convenient, said Adriana Nabors, Mosaic's vice president of operations. Nabors played a key role in the grant-submission process, writing a letter of support for Missouri Western.
"It just increases the efficiency of them succeeding and excelling up to that BSN level," she said. "So they don't have to take a lot of time off for studies and that kind of thing when we can incorporate some of that clinical learning in their employment time."
It also would be an advantage in Mosaic's recruiting process if the program continues beyond the pilot. Employees would have the opportunity to take the program at little or no cost by receiving reimbursement from Mosaic, Nabors said.
Harris said that the grant allows for adaptation to a changing career field, particularly with nursing being a job in high demand.
"Nursing is a huge need as our population is aging," she said. "We've heard a lot about nurses that are retiring and there's just a huge need there in general ... Missouri Western is well known for our nursing programs too, and so we do have a strong nursing program. And we're working on the flexibility of that and trying to develop new ways to help meet those needs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.