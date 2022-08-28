Start of school leads more to seek mental health help

While the start of school is an exciting time for students, it also can be a tough adjustment period.
Chave’ May, children and youth director at the Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare, said more children patients typically come in when school starts.
“We do see a lot more kiddos coming through the door when school starts,” May said. “I think a lot of that comes from adjustments from the summer and then kind of going into the school year where things look a little bit different than getting to enjoy themselves during the summer time. So for us, the beginning of the school year gets to be pretty busy.”
Katie Miron, director of counseling at Missouri Western State University, said more patients come in at the start of the school year on the campus, as well.
“Especially in the fall semester, we have our new freshman students starting and a lot of times this is the first time they might be living away from home and being on their own,” Miron said. “It’s tough when you’re in that situation to know what you’re supposed to do now that nobody’s telling you what you should be doing.”
Despite seeing an influx of patients, May said they have people ready to help.
“The fortunate piece with that is we don’t have any waitlist and we kind of have people ready for the kids to start coming to us and getting some help,” she said.
Family Guidance has offices across nine Northwest Missouri counties. The children’s department serves kids from ages 3 to 18 years old. The center offers many different services such as community psychiatric rehabilitation, family supports medical services, school-based services and outpatient adolescent substance use treatment.
May said working with St. Joseph School District helps reach more children in the classrooms.
“We have a couple of schools that we’ve been blessed to be able to go in and provide medication management clinics,” May said. “We have a lot of schools here in St. Joseph that we have caseworkers that are designated just for that particular school, which makes it nice because then that caseworker is able to build a relationship with the school and the students,” May said. “Then they have an automatic go-to person that they that they know will be able to help them.”
Miron said the counseling center is accessible at no cost for any Missouri Western student.
“Counseling is a free and confidential service for Missouri Western students as long as they’re taking at least one credit hour,” Miron said. “For the most part, it’s an unlimited number of sessions but we have some falls and springs are busier than others.”
The counseling center has a partnership with the Family Guidance Center if referring student patients out into the community is necessary.
“We also refer to other places — Northwest Health Services, The Center Downtown,” Miron said. “We want to make sure that students have options.”
May said that the importance of mental health has changed over the years.
“Something that I kind of try to stress a lot is that it’s OK to not be OK and it’s OK to reach out for help and get someone to be on your side to support you so you can be OK,” May said.
Miron said the current generation is more open about mental health.
“There is still stigma out there, but it is it’s much less than it used to be,” Miron said. “Our students now are more willing to reach out and be open with their friends. They want to talk about it. I think that’s a great thing just to be able to say, sometimes I’m not OK and I do need help and that’s OK.”
The Family Guidance Center saw an increase in children coming in for services during the pandemic.
“We definitely have seen an increase of children coming into services and the sad part about that is we’ve actually seen an increase of younger children coming in for services,” May said. “We did a survey to try to kind of gauge different age ranges and it was like a 4% increase of younger children.”
May said counselors have started to see more early elementary kids than late elementary, middle school and high school students.
“They’ve seen life before the pandemic and then now they’re kind of in this different world and it’s a huge change for them,” May said. “I think also seeing adults or older siblings kind of struggling with the change because it was all new to everyone. “The uncertainty and the not knowing where things are going to go and what it’s going to look like has been kind of a common theme that I’ve noticed with a lot of the younger ones coming in.”
Miron said many stressors have been seen in patients caused by the pandemic.
“I think the main thing with the pandemic is we’ve all been kind of pushed into doing things in a hybrid way and online,” Miron said. “We’re seeing a lot of our incoming students, maybe for the past two years, that have been doing online classes so coming back in-person can be a little overwhelming, which is understandable.”
At the end of September, the counseling center at Missouri Western is hosting “Stress-less Fest.”
“It’s going to be week five of classes, so people are getting into the swing of things and we want to make sure our students have an event to help them to kind of de-stress,” Miron said. “The counseling center is taking part, we’re going to hand out little bags of stressless items, so little fidgets and things of that nature.”
For more information on mental health programs, visit The Family Guidance Centers website at fgcnow.org/ and the Missouri Western Counseling Center’s website at www.missouriwestern.edu/student-services/counseling/.
