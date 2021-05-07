The St. Joseph WIC office was doing appointments by phone or video chat for over a year, but now they have returned to providing services in-person.
WIC is a program inside the Patee Market that serves women who are expecting children, and mothers of infants who are breastfeeding. It provides health assessments, offers referrals to agencies within the community, offers nutrition education, and extensive breastfeeding counseling.
St. Joseph WIC Coordinator Lisa Horn said this is a nice return to normalcy and she is excited to have that connection and sure up any confusion the virtual and phone visits caused.
"I feel like over the phone has been challenging for our participants, either the service on the phone wasn't very good, or there was a lot going on and it was hard to focus on maybe the phone conversation, or if they lost service," Horn said.
Horn said they have used the time without in-person visits to change their workflow and are now having the people that use their services go into a room and be met by each WIC employee instead of being moved around.
"We're going to minimize their movements to be more quick with the appointments and more efficient and so that's really exciting," Horn said
WIC has new yearly income guidelines updated and people can go to https://health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/families/howdoiapplyforwic/ for more infomrmation on applying and what the income guidlines are or call the St. Joseph WIC office at 816-271-4723.
Horn said vegetable allowance has also been temporarily raised until September to $35 for children aged one to five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.