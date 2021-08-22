The St. Joseph Women, Infants and Children program received an award for exemplary support for breastfeeding mothers from the United States Department of Agriculture.
St. Joseph's WIC program was one of eight regional locations that received the award. Michelle Fowler, St. Joseph WIC's nutrition coordinator, said St. Joseph staff members submitted a lengthy application to receive the award, and they are honored to be recognized.
Fowler said the community is a big part of what makes the office great. The WIC peer breastfeeding program gives mothers a counselor who has gone through the breastfeeding process before.
"I feel like the breastfeeding peer counselor program is very important and key if you're learning or working with someone," Fowler said. "Some people can have all the education, but having that person that connects on the same level as you of having those kids or having similar issues with breastfeeding that they may go through (is important)."
The WIC program provides healthy food packages for children and mothers as well as helping with breastfeeding support. Staff work with those using the program all the way through the process, providing education and referrals and taking questions.
"We're just very thankful for this award, and we're very thankful for our partnerships and not just our WIC staff but ... all our help we get. It's a team effort, for sure," Fowler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.