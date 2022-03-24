A program designed to encourage future doctors to do much of their training in St. Joseph and the surrounding area is developing further at Mosaic Life Care.
Backed by the School of Medicine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, as well as $15.5 million primarily sourced from the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 signed into law earlier this month, the program is meant to encourage newly minted physicians to begin their careers in rural Missouri. The funding adds on to a medical learning campus at Mosaic that opened in January 2021. The birth of that program brought formal medical-doctorate schooling within a hospital environment to St. Joseph for the first time.
“The appropriation allows us to support our students on their medical journey with the creation of a physical learning space to encourage collaboration, exploration and discovery,” said Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, dean of the UMKC School of Medicine.
Dr. Edward Kammerer, Mosaic chief medical officer, explained how the expanded program will come to support a total of more than 90 students altogether at any given time, about 20 of whom will form a typical graduating class. If he can get at least half of them to stick around Northwest Missouri when they’re ready to go to work in clinics and hospitals, that is his idea of success. Their ranks would include general practice physicians, as well as specialists, such as internists and psychiatrists.
The persuasive approach is a frank explanation that the job is hard and there are fewer resources at hand for a working doctor than in a big city. Yet an appeal lies in the skills that develop, an autonomy that allows inpatient care and personal encouragement in being part of the elite who can “do it all.”
“We pride ourselves, as rural physicians, as being able to handle more and take care of more for our patients,” Kammerer said. “You have to have a certain mindset of, ‘I want to be that person.’ Because it is not ... it’s not for the faint of heart. You have to be able to think bigger and act better and do what you need to do. But that is a challenge. The people who rise to that, those are we rural physicians. We enjoy that environment. I like to be in that place.”
Kammerer explained that a typical student who follows the Mosaic-UMKC pipeline will complete a four-year course of study initiated in January of a given year. In general, they begin their full-time clinical work — in this case, via Mosaic — in the third year, although UMKC embraces the wisdom of exposing first- and second-year students on a more limited basis earlier on.
“Their program has some unique assets,” he said. “Including, what they call a ‘docent,’ which is a (type of) mentor. And so they get to interact with providers and physicians to kind get an experience of what it is to be a doctor ... They will start that already, as well, in year one.”
According to UMKC, among those who have had a role in directing this funding to this partnership are U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Brenda Shields, a fellow Republican from St. Joseph who serves in the Missouri House of Representatives.
“The passion and enthusiasm for our mission from Sen. Blunt and Rep. Shields has been invaluable to us and ultimately will serve the rural residents of Missouri as our students graduate and continue their careers serving the people in the northwest region of our state,” Jackson said.
