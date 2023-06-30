Madi Theas talking about diabetes

Central High School senior Madi Theas discusses her upcoming trip to Washington D.C. to talk about the need for Type 1 diabetes research.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Type 1 diabetes can fly under the radar as the less common form of the condition, so a local teen is making a trip to Congress to advocate for greater awareness and continued research.

Central High School senior Madi Theas leaves July 9 to address politicians on behalf of the Special Diabetes Program. The SDP is a federal effort for research, prevention and treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.