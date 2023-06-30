Type 1 diabetes can fly under the radar as the less common form of the condition, so a local teen is making a trip to Congress to advocate for greater awareness and continued research.
Central High School senior Madi Theas leaves July 9 to address politicians on behalf of the Special Diabetes Program. The SDP is a federal effort for research, prevention and treatment of Type 1 diabetes.
Efforts like the SDP are important for increasing awareness and dispelling misconceptions, Theas said.
"It's a little frustrating talking to other people about my diabetes. And they'll always say my parents fed me too much sugar or I caused this on myself," she said. "I always have to explain that my body just attacked my pancreas. I didn't have any say or choice in it, it's just a completely random thing."
Life with Type 1 is difficult because there are limited options, said Dr. Ryan McDonough, a pediatric endocrinologist with Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Patients can treat Type 2 diabetes with several medications, like semaglutide, but the only medication for Type 1 is insulin.
"People cannot live without that insulin, so it's remarkably challenging to navigate high co-pays, costs of insulin that are skyrocketing," McDonough said. "The access to these technologies are also very expensive ... to be able to navigate that adds an extra layer of complexity to our patient care."
Theas is one of 160 children across the U.S. making the trip to Washington D.C. to talk about Type 1 diabetes.
Type 1 requires consistent insulin shots and blood sugar checks, which makes it that much more difficult to relax, she said.
"Diabetes is a 24/7, 365 thing," she said. "I can't take a break or vacation. It's just always there, and I always have to worry."
One assumption people make is that Type 1 patients can't have sugar, but it's actually that they have to be careful with how they manage consumption, McDonough said.
"They can still eat cookies, they can still have cake. If they're a kid and it's snack day (or) birthday cake day at school, they can still do that," he said. "They just have an extra step of having to know what their blood sugar is, the insulin for the food they're going to eat, and then still enjoy all the same things that other people do."
