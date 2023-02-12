Wanda Morrow

A St. Joseph resident was recognized this month at the first reunion of burn survivors at The Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Wanda Morrow was in the burn center for three months in 2019 and 2020 while she fought a rare, serious skin disorder. When she was asked to speak at the event on Feb. 2, Morrow said she’d thought that part of her life was behind her but it was amazing to be able to thank the team who worked so hard for her.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.