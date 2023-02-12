A St. Joseph resident was recognized this month at the first reunion of burn survivors at The Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Wanda Morrow was in the burn center for three months in 2019 and 2020 while she fought a rare, serious skin disorder. When she was asked to speak at the event on Feb. 2, Morrow said she’d thought that part of her life was behind her but it was amazing to be able to thank the team who worked so hard for her.
“They do a lot,” Morrow said. “I’m just one of those patients that shouldn’t be here, but I am. And there’s a reason I’m here.”
Morrow suffered from Stevens-Johnson syndrome, or toxic epidermal necrolysis. According to a press release from the burn center, the disorder often occurs as a side effect of medication and affects fewer than 20,000 Americans each year.
Dr. Megan Garcia, medical director of the Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center, said it is an exfoliating skin disorder where the skin all peels off the body.
“The way I describe it to some people is it's like a second-degree sunburn,” Garcia said. “So if you have ever blistered from having a burn on your body and that blister came off and you had that raw, red area burn, it still heals on its own but it takes time. That red, raw burn covered her entire body.”
It all started when Morrow broke her nose in November of 2019 and was put on medication for the pain. Shortly after, she started feeling unwell. Her husband was going to take her to the doctor but she couldn’t get out of a chair.
“I started to get up, and I was stuck to the recliner,” Morrow said. “ … he went to help me get up off the recliner and noticed that my skin was rolling off.”
She was taken to the emergency room and put in a medically induced coma and transferred to the Grossman Burn Center. Garcia said Morrow was the most severe case of the disorder she’d ever had.
“She’s very lucky to be alive,” Garcia said. “Many of these patients with her severity, they do die.”
Garcia said the skin keeps fluid inside the body and protects against bacteria, so when Morrow’s skin was shedding, she was at high risk of infection. Morrow was on many IVs and had skin grafts and surgeries. Things finally started to turn around once she had been in the center for about a month and a half.
“In the beginning, it was like I didn't believe that I was getting better, just the way I was feeling and the pain I was in,” Morrow said. “They kept encouraging me that I was getting better, I was doing good, I was a strong woman. And over time, I learned to trust them and was actually able to joke with them and smile again."
After three months in the burn center, Morrow had to undergo lots of physical therapy, including re-learning to sit up, stand and walk. She was discharged in February 2020.
Fast forward three years and Morrow said she feels great physically. Her skin is sensitive and she has many scars, but the biggest battle is mental. She experienced hallucinations while in the burn unit and has PTSD from her experience with Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
While it is a long, emotional battle, Morrow said she can see life with a whole new perspective now.
“It’s like that song, what doesn't kill us just makes us stronger,” Morrow said. “I learned about myself that I'm stronger than I appear to be.”
Morrow kept an album of photos of her recovery. This year was the first time she’d looked at those photos since her battle with the skin disorder, and she said looking back at where she started to where she is now brings her joy.
“I've come so far,” Morrow said. “I know I have a long ways mentally to go, but physically, it's one step closer to being healed up.”
Morrow had never heard of Stevens-Johnson syndrome until it changed her life. She warns others to be aware of the side effects of medication and said she is lucky to be alive thanks to the team at the Grossman Burn Center.
