Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at St. Joseph Health Department, places a vial of the flu vaccine in the health department’s fridge for later use. The department will start providing shots Oct. 6, while they already are accessible some places, like Northwest Health Services and Stevenson Family Pharmacy.
Flu season has arrived in St. Joseph, and some local health resources already are distributing vaccines.
Shots at Northwest Health Services have been available for about a week.
It's extra important for certain demographics, Northwest Health Services Director of Pharmacy Miranda Phillips said.
"Children age 6 months to 5 years old, it's important," she said. "Also, anyone over the age of 50, very important, anybody who is immunocompromised and then anybody with, kind of, a long-term issue such as the, you know, having COPD, asthma, things where the breathing rate could be potentially impaired. Also, the immunocompromised people — diabetes or cardiovascular issues, you know, any kind of long-term issue — we want to make sure those people get taken care of."
People should take precautions because it can be difficult to know if they have the flu or something else, said Kayla McLinn, a registered pharmacist at Stevenson Family Pharmacy.
"It's it's hard to differentiate," she said. "That is very true, because you don't know if you've got the flu. You don't know if you have (COVID-19). You don't know it's just the common allergies, a common cold. I mean, yeah, they all have very similar symptoms."
Stevenson Pharmacy varies between 300 and 600 vaccines each year, and Northwest usually administers around 200.
But for most places, the number of shots available changes year to year, and even weekly.
St. Joseph Health Department has the advantage of a consistent vaccine supply, Health Department Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie said.
"That's one of the benefits for us being a health department versus the clinics," she said. "We don't see that variation, we typically get our shipment. So they are more limited on the amount they have to really prove this is the amount of people we expect to vaccinate. In years past because we do these clinics, we are able to order at a higher amount per time."
The health department kicks off its flu shot season with a vaccine event 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 6 at Civic Arena. Around 250 flu shots are expected for the event, with the health department expecting to give out around 775 total, Leslie said.
COVID-19 boosters will be available starting Sept. 16 through the health department. People who get the flu vaccine through the health department in October and want both shots can get them at the same time, Leslie said.
