Holly Leslie at vaccine fridge

Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at St. Joseph Health Department, places a vial of the flu vaccine in the health department’s fridge for later use. The department will start providing shots Oct. 6, while they already are accessible some places, like Northwest Health Services and Stevenson Family Pharmacy.

Flu season has arrived in St. Joseph, and some local health resources already are distributing vaccines.

Shots at Northwest Health Services have been available for about a week.

