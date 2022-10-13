Organizations across St. Joseph are showing support for patients battling cancer and finding ways to ensure they maintain a healthy future.
In 2022, more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women across the United States and more than 2,700 cases in men, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
At the Social Welfare Board, staff members want to emphasize how important breast cancer health is every day, but they particularly want to use October to bring awareness.
“All of our staff is wearing pink this month in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Danyelle Kerns, nurse practitioner. “Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death around the world so it’s important that women come in and get their clinical breast screenings done year-round. If there’s an early detection, it really reduces the death rate tremendously.”
The welfare board offers free breast screenings and treatments if diagnosed for individuals who don’t have insurance.
Other organizations, like the YMCA, want to emphasize the importance of current cancer patients and survivors maintaining an active lifestyle.
“Livestrong is a free, 12-week program for cancer survivors and their support systems to come and regain or, even start from scratch, an active lifestyle,” said Christy Mayfield, YMCA instructor. “We even take patients that are currently battling cancer if they have the energy to join classes.”
The Livestrong program includes not only strength-based exercising but also free classes on coping mechanisms while battling and overcoming cancer.
“We have guest speakers occasionally come in and speak to the clients,” said Linda McNeiley, a pilates instructor. “We find that they get the most out of the group support by meeting other people who are going through the same things they are because it builds a bond and trust.”
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the St. Joseph YMCA is launching its October body combat class, "Punching in Pink" in honor of breast cancer awareness.
“The class will be right here at our campus family building and we’re encouraging everyone (to) join,” Mayfield said. “We’re encouraging everyone to come out and wear their pink and enjoy a good workout. Maintaining a physical lifestyle is good for many reasons and reducing the risk of breast cancer is one of them.”
Kitty Karr, a cancer awareness advocate, is hoping to combat cancer through bowling for the ninth year in a row.
For eight years, Karr has hosted Strike Out Cancer St. Joe MO as a fundraiser to benefit Mosaic Life Care cancer patient assistant fund.
“I wanted to do something so that when people supported this fundraiser the money would stay local in St. Joe,” Karr said.
The fundraiser is a big bowling event held at Belt Entertainment with all the proceeds assisting cancer patients through the purchase of medication, transportation, lodging and other needs.
In total, the fundraiser has raised $85,000 in the past eight years and has set a goal of $15,000 for this year to reach a total of $100,000 toward cancer.
“My mother passed away from breast cancer, so it’s important for me to advocate for it," Karr said. "But I also want people to know that this event is being held for all cancer patients and that is where the funds will go towards.”
Residents can contact the Social Welfare Board at (816) 344-5233 for information on breast cancer screenings. To participate in this year’s Strike Out Cancer event, visit the event's Facebook page for details.
