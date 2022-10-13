Social Welfare Board

Nurses at the the Women's Health clinic at the Social Welfare Board in StJoseph wear pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Organizations across St. Joseph are showing support for patients battling cancer and finding ways to ensure they maintain a healthy future.

In 2022, more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women across the United States and more than 2,700 cases in men, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

