As the weather gets nicer and athletes transition from indoor to outdoor sports, there is an increased risk of overuse injuries due to endurance-based activities.
Dr. Pete Dawson, medical director for sports medicine at Mosaic Life Care, said the number of sports-related injuries doesn’t change too much in the spring compared to the rest of the year, but the types of injuries change from sudden injuries during winter sports to overuse injuries in the spring.
“I'd love to see all of the kids and adults outside all spring and just gradually building up what you're doing,” Dawson said. “I think as long as people gradually build up, whether it's distance or time or how much time they're spending in different sports or practices, then they’re usually okay.”
He said overuse injuries in the spring are less of an issue for younger kids but are seen a lot in middle schoolers and high schoolers as they transition to outdoor activities. Rest is important in preventing these types of injuries, and not just in terms of sleep. Dawson said it’s important to give the body time to rest in between activities.
“When it's … super nice out and people want to be outside, it's easy to go straight from one practice to another practice, and you can sort of start to overdo it,” Dawson said. “And that's where those fatigue injuries or those overuse injuries start to be a problem.”
One sign of overuse tends to be aching pain that gets worse with activity. Dawson said if a couple weeks of ice and rest doesn’t help the injury heal, it might be time to get it checked out by a professional.
However, he said most injuries in children will heal well and won’t affect their bodies long-term. The main concerns when it comes to long-lasting injuries include coordination issues and fractures through growth plates.
“If they have a super tender spot, like if they had a fall and twisted something and you poke on them and there's one spot that's really painful, that could be a bad thing, and certainly needs to be checked out,” Dawson said.
Another sign of a serious injury is when kids are no longer interested in participating in their regular physical activity. While adults and adolescents tend to push through injuries, kids will refuse to participate in activities they usually enjoy doing.
“In general, kids are really good at regulating their activities,” Dawson said. “If something hurts, they're just going to not do it, or they're going to do something different … so if you have a kid who's limping around on their leg, and they're not wanting to go to soccer practice, or they're not wanting to go run, or whatever it is, then it's probably worth looking at, because it could be something more serious.”
He said if there’s a sudden injury with a pop, snap, deformity or swelling, those are also reasons to get the injury checked out by a doctor. During the spring, Dawson sees many baseball and softball players for shoulder and elbow injuries, soccer players for ankle and knee injuries and track and field athletes for overuse injuries in the knees, hips and ankles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.