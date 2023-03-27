The temperatures are getting warmer and trees are starting to bloom, bringing along spring allergy season.
“We'll start to see allergies over the next couple of weeks, but this is the time where if you know you're going to have chronic allergies year after year, you need to actually start your treatment plan now,” said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, a physician at Mosaic Life Care.
She said most allergies can be treated over the counter. If someone knows they are going to have bad allergies, Brownfield recommends starting to take over-the-counter nasal steroids, such as Flonase or Nasacort. These won’t start working for a couple of weeks but can prepare someone for a tough allergy season ahead.
For medication to take as needed, Brownfield said over-the-counter antihistamines, such as Zyrtec, Claritin, Allegra and Xyzal are good medications that have few side effects.
The most common trigger of springtime allergies is tree pollen. Kathi Mecham, field specialist in horticulture for the University of Missouri Extension, said the cloudy, rainy weather this March is actually causing the pollen to not spread as much.
“Some pollen travels with the wind, and that is its main way of traveling,” Mecham said. “In that case, it's light and the wind picks it up and carries it away up to a quarter of a mile or more. But with all this rain we've been having, then the pollen is heavier and it's not as easy for the wind to pick it up.”
In St. Joseph, Mecham said pollen in mid-March and early April is caused by red cedar and maple trees. As it gets warmer, more maple and cedar trees will bud and bloom along with birch, hackberry and pine. She said the pollen season, and therefore spring allergy season, is very dependent on the weather.
“If our climate is changing and we're seeing warmer temperatures earlier, then it could be a trend that the allergy season and the pollen would start earlier,” Mecham said. “It's just going to depend on the year and how warm it's been, how early things start budding out and producing the pollen.”
A report published this month by Climate Central states that a warmer climate causes allergy season to arrive sooner and last longer into the fall. The study said from 1990-2018, pollen season in North America became 20 days longer, on average.
Along with over-the-counter medications, Brownfield said another good way to treat allergies is avoidance.
“If you’re outside, remember how your car gets covered with pollen? Well, your hair's getting covered with pollen and you're breathing it into your nose,” Brownfield said. “So taking a shower at night, using the neti pot to rinse those pollens out of your nose, you never want to take your allergens to bed with you.”
Brownfield said avoiding allergies is key with children, as well. She said to close windows and make sure they are getting a bath or shower before bed. However, many over-the-counter options are safe for young children. She recommends reading labels carefully or talking to a pediatrician to make sure a child is receiving the correct medication.
Brownfield said if allergies are really taking a toll on someone, talk to a doctor to test for specific allergens or do immunotherapy. People can also ask their doctor about taking decongestants, such as Zyrtec-D, Allegra-D or Sudafed. These dry up allergy symptoms but also can have more side effects.
If someone has a fever or if conditions begin to worsen after seven to 10 days, Brownfield said it is likely not allergies and instead someone might be developing a sinus infection.
