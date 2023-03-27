spring allergies (copy)

Blooming buds may trigger spring allergies. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The temperatures are getting warmer and trees are starting to bloom, bringing along spring allergy season.

“We'll start to see allergies over the next couple of weeks, but this is the time where if you know you're going to have chronic allergies year after year, you need to actually start your treatment plan now,” said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, a physician at Mosaic Life Care.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.