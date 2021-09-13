The City of St. Joseph Health Department Clinic will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 14, the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 15, and the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 16.
Staff will be off-site conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at worksites.
The closures will primarily impact pregnancy testing and case management, immunizations and TB testing. All other divisions of the health department will be open during these times and all clinic activity and services will resume at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.