Funding to the Social Welfare Board has taken a hit in a year when the agency needs it as much as ever.
The clinics within the Social Welfare Board receive financing from a variety of sources, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic fundraising efforts as well as money from governmental sources like gaming revenue have lagged with stay-at-home orders and social-distancing measures in place throughout 2020.
The agency provides a variety of health-care needs for many in the community who do not have insurance or are underinsured.
Executive Director Linda Judah said with increased costs and caution due to the virus as well as less money coming in the board would be benefit from donations through its website.
"Since this pandemic has hit us, funding streams have been very strained ... the casino, they had to close their operations for a while, which then influenced the gaming fund, which influenced the amount of money that we were able to get for general operations in our clinic," Judah said.
One of the most popular options within the Social Welfare Board is the dental clinic, which provides routine and emergency care to those who can't afford it.
Dr. Brett Barzee, the dentist at the clinic, said the ability to serve those in need is rewarding and he enjoys helping people get their smile back.
Walk-in clinics for emergency dental services are offered on Mondays and Thursdays.
"We have such a great need at our clinic, our appointments are usually scheduled out six to eight weeks, but we don't want people to have to wait that long to be able to be seen for a dental emergency," Barzee said.
Judah said the dental clinic is a needed service that many in the public use.
"This is such an important program. Over 65% of our patients are working, but they're working at minimum-wage paying positions, which then prevents them from securing traditional dental care that they can afford," Judah said.