Victoria Masucci reviewing paperwork

Clinic manager Victoria Masucci of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board reviews some of the paperwork for immigrants seeking citizenship to receive their required physicals last week at the Social Welfare Board. There has been a significant increase over the last year in the number of Spanish speakers coming to get their physicals, Masucci said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Effective communication is a necessity for any medical appointment, and this is becoming an increasing priority for the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board as its Spanish-speaking patients rise in number.

The Social Welfare Board is the only location between Kansas City and Omaha that offers immigration physicals, one of the first steps toward receiving citizenship.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.