Clinic manager Victoria Masucci of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board reviews some of the paperwork for immigrants seeking citizenship to receive their required physicals last week at the Social Welfare Board. There has been a significant increase over the last year in the number of Spanish speakers coming to get their physicals, Masucci said.
Effective communication is a necessity for any medical appointment, and this is becoming an increasing priority for the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board as its Spanish-speaking patients rise in number.
The Social Welfare Board is the only location between Kansas City and Omaha that offers immigration physicals, one of the first steps toward receiving citizenship.
The number of Cuban patients seeking physicals is increasing at a significant rate, so it's important to have bilingual options, clinic manager and interpreter Victoria Masucci said.
"There's not a lot of Spanish-speaking resources in our county, and a lot of these people, they don't know any English yet," she said. "So they come here and they realize that they can build a relationship with us, and we get them where they need to be."
In addition to Masucci, the welfare board has one more nurse who speaks Spanish, as well as Dr. Brett Barzee, a dentist with the Social Welfare Board’s free clinic.
But not all the patients who visit for immigration physicals or medical appointments speak Spanish, Social Welfare Board Director Deborah Borchers said.
"We're trying to make inroads into several different groups," Borchers said. "We have, you know, Hispanics, we have Pacific Islanders, and they do tend to live in the same neighborhood because there's comfort there.
"They can't speak the language, and they will go to wherever they can converse. And we do have that ability and we are trying to build upon that so that we can help them."
Communication without a translator on hand is tricky, especially because translating apps can't recognize certain accents, and some languages don't even have an online translation option, Borchers said.
"If I was in that person's shoes, I would rather have a person than be talking to this inanimate object," she said. "Things (get lost) in the translation, because there are different dialects ... We've had a couple of patients who, the translation service, they could not understand that because of the dialect and the accent in their voice."
