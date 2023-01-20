Kelly Jarrett a physical therapy assistant at Freudenthal Home Health, far left, instructs seniors during a November class focusing on stretching and flexibility. Taking the step for seniors to maintain social interaction significantly reduces dementia risk.
Social isolation can be detrimental in daily life, including increasing the risk of dementia among senior adults by almost 30%, according to a new study.
Socially isolated seniors have 28% more potential to suffer from dementia than seniors who have regular interactions with others, according to a nine-year study published on Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
The study comes at a time when many aspects of life for seniors are evolving. Improvements in telehealth and life expectancy mean more seniors are living at home instead of in nursing homes.
But the struggle with maintaining social ties is not a new issue. If anything, it might be that there is more of a spotlight on the issue now, especially after so many seniors were on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Freudenthal Home Health Social Worker Shelbe King said.
“It really brought awareness to loneliness and social isolation,” she said. “Now that it has brought awareness, I think that providers, doctors, nurse care practitioners, social workers, psychologists are doing a little bit better job at addressing it because it’s been here forever.”
Richard Miller, 87, lives just outside of St. Joseph and says his home is much quieter because his daughter and wife both died within the past couple of years. His house is lonelier, but he manages to maintain consistent ties when his brothers help with work or his son visits, and Miller said he still makes a point of staying involved in several groups around the community.
“I belong to a lot of organizations, I belong to the (Silver and Gold Club), I belong to the Shriners,” he said. “I can’t think of all (the ones) I do belong to, but it keeps me active.”
It’s important to know the difference between social isolation and loneliness. Isolation is something that can be measured but loneliness can be harder to discern and comes across as more of a “feeling” than a quantifiable issue, King said.
“There’s a huge distinction between the two, and that’s one of the things we need to address first,” she said. “Because maybe one of the things can be taken care of very easily and quickly but the other one you need to research and dive into and see ... what the root causes are.”
A key factor for Miller is making an effort to stay physically active. He stays busy about six days a week chopping wood and bailing hay, he said.
“It’s very rewarding that you can do things on your own, that you don’t have to depend on others to do for you,” he said. “And in doing so, you just got to stay active and have a good, clean life. At the age you get, it’s so hard to stay healthy.”
