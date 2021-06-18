Skin protection needed as sun begins to beat down

When summer hits, heat and sun bring dangers that can be forgotten over cold weather months.
It's important to take steps to protect your skin against the sun and make sure you are checking any unusual spots.
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center is holding a free skin cancer screening event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19, at 1419 Village Drive. Physician Associate Austin Shandley said these checks are important to do yearly.
"The American Cancer Association recommends everyone come in once a year for a general skin check. Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer out there, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer than any other cancer combined," Shandley said. "Get your skin looked over, make sure you don’t have any lesions, anything changing, especially during the summertime when everybody is out in the sun. So it’s good for us to give back to the community and make sure everybody is staying on top of their preventative measures."
Main preventative measures include sunscreen and reapplying.
"Anything SPF 30 or higher is what you want to use daily. Reapplying every two hours is probably the hardest thing about sunscreen. Other than that, big-brim hats then they have good sun shirts now. Lightweight shirts that are long-sleeved to kind of keep everything covered," Shandley said.
Shandley said he suggests people get checked for skin cancer once a year monitor their skin in between.
"There’s the ABCDE’s of skin lesions. So asymmetry, borders like jagged borders or anything that looks like a teardrop or a star, color, so anything dark or speckled, diameter is anything bigger than six millimeters or about the size of a pencil eraser or larger, then E evolution, anything changing or growing is what you’re looking for," he said. "Most skin cancers are gonna happen in your sun-stricken areas so the face, neck, ears are a big one, then your lower arms. Those are some spots that aren’t covered a majority of the time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.