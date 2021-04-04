With the winter months and tighter COVID-19 restrictions behind us, many are eager to spend more time soaking up the sun now than ever.
However, medical personnel remind people to protect their skin as the weather warms.
“I always tell patients as long as you’re using some sort of sunscreen, I’m with that,” said Dr. MyChi Le, a plastic surgeon at Mosaic Life Care. “Look for something that you can tolerate and won’t break you out with SPF30 or above.”
The sunblock should be broad-spectrum, meaning complete coverage for both UVA and UVB rays.
“That first coat is the most important layer, but the application also matters,” Le said. ”We need to make sure we are reapplying and even faster if we are going to be in water.”
Even on cloudy days, sunscreen, sunglasses and hats can be helpful against sun exposure.
“I tell people and especially women who usually use a facial moisturizer to get one that has sunscreen built into the formula,” Le said. “Put that on after you wash your face and every morning. It doesn’t matter if you are just home or even sitting by a window.”
Spring break and high school dances might lead some to use tanning beds as an alternative option to adding some bronze to their skin. The industry also has seen an increase with COVID-19 keeping tropical travel down.
“Lotion is just as important when it comes to tanning inside,” said Lyndsay Thurn, owner of Lyndsay L Salon. “There are different lotions that will actually enhance your tan which can be more damaging for your skin, but then you also have a lot of good SPF bronzers.”
Eyewear does need to be worn the entire time in the tanning bed.
A safer tanning option is a temporary spray tan.
“Our spray tan is made up of beet juice and is all vegan,” Thurn said. “This helps the skin against aging and developing wrinkles.”
Beets also contain a high amount of vitamin C, which opens up pores and evens out skin tone.
The Centers for Disease Control encourages anyone under 35 to avoid tanning altogether because of an increased risk of developing early-onset melanoma.
“Normal signs of skin damage include freckles, but it’s good to know the ABCDE’s of melanoma in case those freckles start to change,” Le said. “It may not be the most common, but it is the most feared form of skin cancer.
When examining a potential spot, look for asymmetry, a border, darkening color, wider diameter and evolvement of the area.
“We usually counsel patients to make it easier to identify those changes,” Le said. “What’s more common is a sunburn, which goes back to the importance of sunscreen every day.”
Sunspots and freckles can be fixed with lasers for those wanting to seek treatment.
“We actually have pre-cancer lasers that use freezing, the option of taking it out and creams,” Le said. “Another sign is red flakey spots that appear, disappear and then seem to keep coming back.”
Vitamins and supplements can be used with sunscreen for the best protection. People also should avoid being out in the sun during peak hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
