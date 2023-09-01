SJSD looks to tackle mental health issues, provide support
Video play button

Recent statistics are showing a rise in suicides across the U.S., but many in the St. Joseph School District are looking to combat the issue head-on at the local level.

In 2021, there were 1,117 people that died by suicide in Missouri, according to a KFF study. This number included 983 males and 194 females. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.