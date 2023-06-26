Holly Hazzard encourages St. Joseph residents to get a free shingles vaccine through the health department while supplies last. The St. Joseph Health Department is also offering the required vaccines for children to attend school at the Bartlett Center on Wednesday
The St. Joseph Health Department is offering free shingles vaccines while supplies last and other vaccines required for children to attend school.
Clinic supervisor Holly Hazzard said most of the department’s vaccines are funded by the state, which is why they can offer them for free. This is the first year the state has made the Shingrix shingles vaccines available for order.
“This morning, we’re at 21 (doses remaining) and we’ve had about 12 people come and get them,” she said. “If you’re unsure, if it’s a long drive, give us a call, we’ll let you know. We keep track of exactly how many we have as we give them.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines recommend that adults over the age of 50 get two doses of the Shingrix vaccine.
“The suggestion is between two and six months is your window for your second dose,” Hazzard said. “Most doctors will say four months is like the sweet spot. But realistically, after you get your first dose, as long as it’s been two months, you can get your second dose any time after that.”
Hazzard said the shingles virus is already living inside of you if you’ve had chickenpox in the past.
“So all it’s waiting for is the moment that you are immunocompromised enough to pop through,” She said. “So that could be something as simple as like a cold that you could get, stress that you endure. Anything that weakens your immune system, allows viruses that live inside of you to come forward.”
Shingles vaccines will not be administered at the health department on Wednesday because the nurses are going to be offering children’s vaccines for any kids in the school district at the Bartlett Center.
“School does require vaccines; you have to be up to date to attend school on the first day,” Hazzard said. “So come down and get them before school comes around and it’s stressful for everybody.”
The St. Joseph Health Department can be reached at (816) 271-4636.
