Holly Hazzard Vaccine

Holly Hazzard encourages St. Joseph residents to get a free shingles vaccine through the health department while supplies last. The St. Joseph Health Department is also offering the required vaccines for children to attend school at the Bartlett Center on Wednesday

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Health Department is offering free shingles vaccines while supplies last and other vaccines required for children to attend school.

Clinic supervisor Holly Hazzard said most of the department’s vaccines are funded by the state, which is why they can offer them for free. This is the first year the state has made the Shingrix shingles vaccines available for order.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.