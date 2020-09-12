The month of September is National Suicide Preventation Month with the goal being to raise awareness and end the stigma around suicide.
Suicide rates have been increasing generation to generation, and in Missouri it is one of the top causes of death.
“We certainly want to bring suicide prevention to the forefront because we have seen a rise in suicides,” Jen Gentry, community mental health liaison for the Family Guidance Center said. “For the state of Missouri it is the 10th leading cause of death. For young people 15 through 29, it’s the second leading cause of death. Locally we certainly are seeing an increase.”
Gentry said that in the state there are 14 suicides for every 100,000 people, and for every suicide there are 40 people who have attempted it. The biggest way to fight these numbers is to spread awareness and be open to conversation, she said.
Resources are available locally for people who are battling with such thoughts.
“We have a local crisis line, 888-279-8188, which rings into a call center,” Gentry said. “Clinicians are able to talk to anyone 24/7, 365 days a year. If that person needs someone to come out to them, our crisis line can dispatch someone from our crisis response team.”
There is also a National Suicide Hotline that can be reached at 800-273-8255 and a texting service as well at 741741. These hotlines are available around the clock, and Gentry said it is beneficial to have the texting hotline because people may not feel comfortable with a call.
Social media can play a factor in teens’ mental health, whether it is good or bad. Gentry said while there is good from social media, there is negative too.
“Posting things anonymously ... creates a lot of issues. On the flip side it has afforded people the opportunity to reach out if they would not before,” Gentry said. “Some people even post that they even have suicidal thoughts. Those warning signs allow us to reach out and check in to see if everything is OK. It really is a double-edged sword.”
Gentry pointed out that the more suicide is able to be talked about, the more likely someone will be comfortable with reaching out and getting the help they need.
If you or someone you know has experienced suicidal thoughts, please contact the local hotline at 888-279-8188 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255 or text at 741741.