It’s important to plan for when critical, unpredicted medical problems arise.
Missouri is not a next-of-kin state, and medical decisions don’t go directly to the closest relative.
Mosaic Life Care Hospice Director Kassie Hodge said advance directive forms allow an individual to choose up to three people to make these tough decisions. Not doing so could result in costly legal guardianship fees.
“If they go in the hospital and they don’t have the directive in place, there’s no decisions that can be made,” Hodge said. “They’re pretty much on hold until guardianship can be obtained, which can cost thousands of dollars — $2,000 to $3,000 easily.”
Hodge said this should not only be associated with elderly individuals, as she saw situations, especially during the peak of COVID-19, where younger people were in a place where they needed to make a decision regarding ventilators or another issue and were not able to.
“This is not just for end-of-life situations ... I have a 20-year-old son that drives back and forth to Columbia. If he were to get into an accident or something, I, as his mom, could not speak for him,” Hodge said.
National Health Care Decisions Day was last week, offering a time to spread awareness about filling out the important paperwork. Mosaic Life Care Hospice is looking to help anyone get their paperwork done and have it notarized by calling 816-271-7190.
Hodge suggests everyone include all three contacts on their form in case someone is unable to be reached.
