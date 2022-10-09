As the days get colder, and the nights get longer, seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression, is starting to take its toll.
Seasonal depression differs from normal depression as it occurs when there’s a drastic change in the weather.
Jessica Bledsoe, the owner of Evolve Yoga Studio, said one of the best ways to prepare yourself mentally for seasonal depression is to stay ahead of it and be aware that it’s on the way.
“You don’t want to get down to the point where you’re so depressed you don’t want to get out of bed,” Bledsoe said. “So if you start it now, you’re seeing the weather already change. But if you can start doing the resources, you get into a routine, and a routine is key because if you can start a routine, you already start feeling better and you’re kind of going up on that peak instead of going lower into a depression.”
Research from Mental Health America shows that while only 5% of the population actually gets diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder, a larger number of people actually suffer from minor symptoms.
Emily Petterson, a St. Joseph resident, said she hasn’t been diagnosed with S.A.D. but knows of people who deal with the symptoms, herself included. She feels it’s important to have conversations about the topic to help those who are struggling.
“I know that for me, I guess I just didn’t really realize what was happening. I was just kind of like, ‘Why is this like, why am I sad, why is this, I have no reason to be sad,’” Petterson said. “But I think it’s really important because I think a lot of people struggle with it, whether they’re diagnosed or undiagnosed or like they have severe symptoms or just little symptoms or anything like that. I definitely think that it affects a lot of people and so I think it’s really important to be aware and, like I said, have that community of people who can help you through that so that you know that you’re not alone because you’re not.”
Local mental health experts want the community to know there’s no shame in asking for help during these times.
Deidre Turner, director of the counseling care center at the Family Guidance Center, said that there are many ways to get help, and initiating that is what will make S.A.D. less difficult to navigate.
“Getting the help you need is a part of helping you to be the best version of you that you have been created to be,” Turner said. “So one thing that we of course encourage is to be mentally strong, and mental strength comes from reaching out and getting that help, having a support system, talking to individuals. Increasing the leisure exercise is also very important to practice things such as outdoor routines. We always advise on light therapy for individuals who have been experiencing seasonal affective disorder.”
Bledsoe said that physical movement, such as her yoga classes, is helpful with getting serotonin levels flowing.
“If you can start moving it actually increases your serotonin levels,” Bledsoe said. “Those levels decrease a lot when seasonal depression comes on. And that’s just physical. But just knowing your body is moving and feeling good is just something that I do offer here.”
Petterson said having a good group of friends can help people battle S.A.D. as well.
“I know that I get this way, and I know that my brain is lying to me,” Petterson said. “I think that it’s really important to make sure that I am in a community of people who will speak truth into my life and just speak the truth to me because, like I said, my brain is lying to me.”
Turner said that while people battling S.A.D. may feel like they’re fighting the depression alone, there is always someone who can lend an ear and try to help out.
“In dealing with seasonal depression and dealing with seasonal affective disorder, every day can be totally different,” Turner said. “Seeking out help from a professional, while we may not have had that exact same experience, we can help guide you through the process. And sometimes it can be hard to ask for help, but we’re wanting you to know that we are an ear of comfort, that we are here to not judge an individual but just to be there, to be helpful and to promote change in their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.