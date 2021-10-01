The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a report of a salmonella outbreak in the United States that stretches over 35 states.
While St. Joseph and Missouri are not impacted yet, Dr. Michael Grantham, a biology professor at Missouri Western, said there is usually a lag in reporting, and many cases do not get reported as people will usually recover within a week. He said that is why the CDC usually puts out warnings when there are still relatively low reported numbers.
"Typically, it's a bacteria that lives in in the GI tract of people or poultry or beef, and most the vast majority of the time that people get salmonella infections, it's from eating food has been contaminated with waste from those animals," Grantham said.
Grantham said another factor that makes tracking the source of salmonella difficult is the fact that something someone could have eaten up to a week prior could be what made them sick, so tracking specific food sources is hard.
"Because of the fact that the vast majority of them are going to be unreported anyway, it's probably a much bigger problem than what it looks like just based on the numbers that have been reported so far," Grantham said.
Grantham said it is helpful if people see symptoms of diarrhea, stomach cramps or other symptoms to report to a doctor or health department so that cases can be correctly reported.
"If there's a possibility that there's an outbreak going on, if you can report cases and kind of get your name your foods on the list, then we can figure out what's going on easier," Grantham said.
