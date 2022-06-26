A new national law takes aim at sleep safety to decrease infant mortality, and area professionals see it as an important change.
The new legislation, which bans certain items involving babies’ sleep surfaces, was the next logical step to improving infant safety, said Hillary Loucks, a nurse at the Andrew County Health Department.
“Anything that’s going to help prevent SIDS or (sudden) infant death syndrome is a huge step in the right direction,” she said. “It is the leading cause of death in children under 1 year of age. So anything that’s going to help prevent that is a huge ... step in the right direction.”
In the past several years, Missouri has ranked in the lower third for infant mortality rate, but the state improved to 27th in the U.S. with 5.5 infant deaths per 1,000 in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent report.
Despite the recent improvement, the push to improve sleep safety has been going on for two decades, said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, medical director of internal medicine, pediatrics and family care at Mosaic Life Care.
“We know that nobody should smoke in the home, we know that breastfeeding also reduces the risk of sudden unexplained infant death, pacifier use can be beneficial,” she said. “We also know that infants, it’s critical that they sleep in their own space on a firm mattress with tight sheets and keeping that environment very clean.”
Among the changes to national standards is the banning of crib bumpers, which is any material covering the sides of a baby’s bed to prevent access to openings on the side or protect babies from injury caused by hitting the sides, according to the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
But bumpers can cause more damage than they’re worth, and the concern extends to other items sometimes kept in cribs as well, Loucks said.
“Bumpers are a huge issue with suffocation,” she said. “The babies, anything in the crib that can get over the baby’s face or the baby could roll and not be able to breathe because of the bumper when they’re pinned against it. So that’s a huge thing.”
The law’s other effect is a ban on any bed surface with an incline of more than 10 degrees.
Inclined bed surfaces in the past were seen as a way to reduce the risk of reflux but they pose a threat because babies have proportionately large heads and short necks, Brownfield said.
“It’s very easy for that airway to be compressed,” she said. “When they’re in an incline greater than 10% it naturally wants to weigh their head down or to the side, pinching off their airway. Also, if they do move slightly in those, they might be caught in a position that they can’t get their face off that soft bedding.”
Since babies are sleeping on their backs, it’s important to give them ample time on their stomachs throughout the day when they are awake and an adult is with them. Doing so helps prevent flat spots from developing on the back of babies’ heads, according to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
