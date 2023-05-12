The prospect of a first-ever RSV vaccine has made national headlines recently, and the optimism also has reached a local level.
Having a product ready for patients by the fall is a best-case scenario, but being close to a final product is still a positive development, Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Sarah Sass said.
"Several years ago, this was something that was trying to, kind of, make a breakthrough and they ended up stopping all the trials for it," she said. "So the fact that we have all these big drug companies working toward it again is really exciting."
A vaccine also was researched in the 1960s, but it was suspended after multiple infants suffered severe reactions and two died, according to the World Health Organization.
Going so long without a vaccine option has been frustrating, but it illustrates the need for a dependable solution, Sass said.
"Especially in the pediatric world, you're seeing all of this, and to not have a vaccine for it is frustrating," she said. "It, kind of, feels like your hands are tied with what you can do for these patients to protect them. So we're, yeah, looking forward to it."
The only vaccine currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration is for adults 60 and older, though headway is being made for other demographics.
But there also are additional concerns around RSV itself. Infants who suffer severe cases of the virus are at greater risk of having asthma issues in their adolescent years, a recent article from The Lancet medical journal.
RSV often can increase the odds of other health concerns in the future because it creates a heavy burden on the lungs, Sass said.
"That certainly piques our attention," she said. "If they've had RSV in infancy, especially if they were hospitalized for it or needed ... intubation, respiratory support, they are higher on our radar to keep an eye out for respiratory illnesses moving forward."
