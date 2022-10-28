Peacock Pediatrics nurse doing checkup (copy)

Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Dana Kapp, left, does a general checkup on Nathaniel Wyckoff with the help of his mother, Kristin Wyckoff in this September picture at Peacock Pediatrics. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A respiratory virus is hitting especially hard this year across the country, and Northwest Missouri is no exception.

There typically is a spike in the fall, but this year it started early, Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Dana Kapp said.

