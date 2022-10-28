A respiratory virus is hitting especially hard this year across the country, and Northwest Missouri is no exception.
There typically is a spike in the fall, but this year it started early, Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Dana Kapp said.
"RSV started in the summer, where typically it doesn't start till mid-September or October, so it's happening a lot faster," she said. "So I think that's alarming to a lot of people. But we usually have an RSV kind of season, per se, every year."
The season usually ends around April. Since RSV started early, it's difficult to know whether it also will end early or continue until spring, Kapp said.
Some emergency rooms are struggling to meet the demands with capacity, which is forcing them to be selective with who they can take in, she said.
"We need to try to keep people out of the emergency room as much as we can, because that's a great place to, you know, pick up these viruses," Kapp said. "If it's during office hours, we would recommend you call your (primary care physician)."
This year could be a rebound after having light numbers the past couple of years. Having reduced cases in 2020 and 2021 made sense because more people were staying home and maintaining practices like frequent handwashing, but that isn't being maintained to the same degree this year, Kapp said.
"Prevention is the key with RSV. Once a child gets RSV, it's going to progress over several days and then it, kind of, peaks and then trails off," she said. "But most kids do great and they will be sick for seven to 14 days, and it resolves on its own. But some babies, especially younger children, and then also in the older population, like over 65, they tend to do worse with RSV because there's a lot of secretions involved, a lot of coughing."
There is no vaccine, but how a person is breathing can be a tell-tale sign that they have RSV. A heightened breathing rate or retractions — when the skin around the ribcage sucks in every breath — is indicative of the virus, Kapp said.
