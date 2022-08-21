Fall sports are starting up, a time that can bring injury risks for athletes, especially with the increased heat and humidity of late summer or early fall.
The most common injury types are strains and sprains, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
The stress on muscles and ligaments increases this time of year because the heat results in athletes being more dehydrated, making their muscles and ligaments less pliable, said Kevin Luke, SERC Physical Therapy Clinic director.
The potential risk only increases for child athletes, who are still growing, he said.
“A lot of times when you’re still growing, your muscles are trying to keep up with the bone growth, and then that’s when you lose your proprioception, kind of knowing where your body is in space and your coordination,” he said. “When you lose those two things as you grow, it’s harder to control those lower extremities and upper extremities, which puts them at a higher risk of injury.”
But even the variety depends on the sport.
Rotator cuff and ACL tears are two of the biggest concerns during fall sports. Rotator cuff tears are common in sports like volleyball with overhead movement and ACL injuries happen in sports like soccer that require quick cutting movements, Luke said.
“The main thing with those two injuries is how long the recovery process is,” he said. “So you’re looking at four to five months for a rotator cuff, a lot of times, especially before you get back to overhead throwing again. And then you’re also looking somewhere in the nine months to a year for a full ACL recovery before return to sport.”
Reaching a point of being 100% healed can take closer to a couple of years, though that’s often a symptom of the athlete’s perception, Luke said.
“You work on those sports-specific drills that they’re going to do in practice and in games,” he said. “We can’t, obviously, simulate games. We can get as close as we can with the running, jumping, cutting and things like that, so we try to get them feeling safe with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.