Kevin Luke doing physical therapy exercise

Clinic Director Kevin Luke of SERC Physical Therapy demonstrates a stretch to improve stability Monday at the business on Gene Field Road.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Fall sports are starting up, a time that can bring injury risks for athletes, especially with the increased heat and humidity of late summer or early fall.

The most common injury types are strains and sprains, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.