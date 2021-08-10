While the big focus has been on COVID-19 vaccinations, the St. Joseph Health Department also is reminding families to make sure mandatory back-to-school immunizations are up to date.
There are many vaccinations that schools require for students as young as 4 before they are allowed to go to school.
Connie Werner, health department clinic director, said these vaccinations are essential in keeping the public healthy and avoiding certain diseases from spreading.
"The immunizations themselves are one of the greatest inventions in our lifetime, and we give the polio shots, but we haven't seen polio disease. That is because people are vaccinated," Werner said. "Polio still exists in the world, but we are able to vaccinate against them. Picture dealing with COVID-19 but also dealing with all these other illnesses and diseases that we have never really had to deal with because vaccination rates get low and we lose herd immunity."
Werner said the importance of stopping those illnesses should outweigh the concerns of the anti-vaccination movement.
"I would hope that science would show the benefit of it. You don't want the ramifications of the illness on your children or the community as a whole, and we can give that preventative measure and never be exposed to it in the first place," Werner said.
Werner said health department staff is giving walk-in vaccinations from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be announcing extended hours for immunizations in the coming weeks.
Health officials are continuing to push for COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 12 and older as the 200th COVID-19 death in Buchanan County was announced at the start of this week.
"This is far from done. In fact, the Delta virus has definitely caused an increase in cases," Werner said. "We're seeing younger people getting sick, and we're seeing younger people in the hospital."
In Buchanan County, 23% of the population has received at least one COVID shot.
