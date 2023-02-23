Mosaic maternity nurses stand for photo

Bonnie Dundee has delivered thousands of babies in the nearly six decades she spent as a nurse in the maternity ward at area hospitals, but now she's moving on from health care.

Dundee worked 35 years at Mosaic, extending back to when it was Heartland Health, and spent 20 years before that at Missouri Methodist in St. Joseph. She said retirement will be a difficult transition because her relationships with coworkers extend well beyond the walls of the hospital.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.