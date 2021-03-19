Motherhood can bring many changes and challenges to both mom and baby.
To help ease some of that burden, the Pregnancy Resource Center in St. Joseph is helping mothers-to-be with a preparation event this weekend.
“We are having a maternity clothes giveaway,” said Jennifer Morris, PRC resource development coordinator. “Women will receive several clothing items and opportunities for larger items like bouncy seats and diapers.”
Each individual who makes an appointment by calling 816-387-8090 will be given a goodie bag filled with diapers, wipes and other miscellaneous baby items.
The nonprofit organization holds four of these clothing giveaways a year with nearly 30 women already signed up for this weekend's event. All items donated by the community.
“Typically we see about 100 women come through just for this particular event throughout the year,” Morris said. “So women can come any time throughout their pregnancy.”
There will be two separate rooms with fall/winter items in one and spring/summer apparel in the other. The giveaway provides a boutique shopping experience as women are able to try on the clothes and take them home for free.
“This is an opportunity for us to be an outreach and a resource to the community for women that they may not have,” Morris said. “We don’t ask any questions or have requirements regarding income, it's just open to any pregnant women.”
After shopping, women can sign up for prenatal classes through the PRC.
“It’s based on your due date, so you'll come to class with other gals that are due around the same time as you,” Morris said. “It's a 90-minute class each week during the duration of the pregnancy and until the baby's 1 month old.”
Those who participate in DVD homework can earn points toward diapers and wipes each week. Larger items like strollers, baby clothes and car seat accessories also can be earned with the possibility of taking home a portable play pen if 75% of classes are attended.
“They can bring a support person and you learn about how to take care of yourself and your baby,” Morris said. “It really just goes along with the whole trimester each week. It is unique to what you are learning and what you're experiencing.”
