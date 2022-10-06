MWSU nurse providing a vaccine shot

Ron Fisher, right, receives his COVID-19 booster and flu shots from Missouri Western State University nursing student Ashley Irwin during Thursday's vaccine clinic at Civic Arena. The clinic was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but opened 15 minutes early because residents already were lining up, said Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie of the St. Joseph Health Department.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Almost 115 flu vaccines and more than 75 COVID-19 boosters were administered during this year's annual flu vaccine clinic on Thursday at Civic Arena.

The event was scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon but opened early because many people were lined up, said Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie of the St. Joseph Health Department.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

