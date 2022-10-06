Ron Fisher, right, receives his COVID-19 booster and flu shots from Missouri Western State University nursing student Ashley Irwin during Thursday's vaccine clinic at Civic Arena. The clinic was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but opened 15 minutes early because residents already were lining up, said Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie of the St. Joseph Health Department.
Almost 115 flu vaccines and more than 75 COVID-19 boosters were administered during this year's annual flu vaccine clinic on Thursday at Civic Arena.
The event was scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon but opened early because many people were lined up, said Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie of the St. Joseph Health Department.
"It has been pretty busy consistently since we opened," she said. "We did open 15 minutes early. There was a line and we started, and we've seen a pretty good turnout so far."
Many people already knew what they wanted when they arrived, making the job easier for staff members, Leslie said.
"We have seen a lot of people come in and immediately start asking those nursing questions," she said. "Sometimes, they get through the line and they have some lingering questions, which we're always happy to answer, but they're coming in prepared. They were able to tell me, 'Hey, I've had this done, can I still get it? Am I still eligible?' So, they're coming in with really good questions and getting them through the line."
It was the second year that flu vaccines and COVID-19 shots were available, but the first time that different COVID-19 boosters were offered, St. Joseph Health Educator Stephanie Malita said.
Resident Jean Brown already had received the flu vaccine, but having both options available increased the convenience, she said.
"I'd already gotten the flu shot for this year and didn't realize they were going to offer both, and I don't know if I would have gotten two vaccines on the same day," she said. "I usually have a reaction to the COVID (shot) but it is a convenience, for sure."
Buchanan County EMS and the St. Joseph Fire Department both had members on hand to help, as well as a nursing student from Missouri Western State University.
It greatly increased the health department's capacity to provide shots, Leslie said.
"We only have four nurses, so if this was just an 'us' thing, we would not be able to have this turnout that we have," she said. "It was so easy to reach out to EMS and (the) fire department, and they were immediately offering help. EMS was able to bring some of their equipment with them."
Doses of the COVID and flu vaccines will continue to be available on weekdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. at the health department.
