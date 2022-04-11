As tick season rolls in, the 10-year anniversary of the St. Joseph discovery of a tick-borne virus approaches, but research continues as there are still many unknowns surrounding the illness.
In 2009, two Northwest Missouri farmers were hospitalized in St. Joseph with expected Ehrlichiosis, an illness spread by bacteria, but after blood tests, it was confirmed that it was a different infection causing fever, chills, headaches and low white blood cell counts. The disease was confirmed as a new virus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012 and named the Heartland Virus after the former name of Mosaic Life Care.
The disease is only spread from Lone Star ticks, and since the delegation of the virus, there have been around 50 reported cases of the Heartland Virus and a few deaths with people older in age. The virus has been found in five states, and antibodies have been identified in animals in 13 states stretching into the eastern portion of the country.
Folk said the cases can be minor and there are likely more cases than have been reported. The CDC has visited St. Joseph and other areas to gather ticks and test them. Dr. Scott Folk, an infectious disease expert at Mosaic Life Care, helped with the process of discovering the virus and said continued discovery regarding illness from ticks is necessary.
“I think ... there are other yet discovered tick-borne viruses that are out there, and it’s going to take some further research and investigation basically having a high level of suspicion that there might be something else going on,” Folk said.
Folk said that it is important to check for ticks, as Lone Star ticks can result in Lyme disease and other various illnesses, especially after being on one’s body for a longer portion of time. He suggests dressing in long pants and long sleeve shirt if going out into the forest and using bug spray with DEET.
Folk said he had a positive experience working with the CDC when the early research was done on the virus, and there is still more research to be done.
“The unanswered question and research circles these days are, ‘Where are the ticks getting their infection from in the first place?” Folk said.
The discovery of the virus has been published in various medical journals and reported in major news outlets such as the New York Times.
