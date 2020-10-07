Raising awareness on pregnancy and infant loss

While pregnancy can be an exciting time, it can also hold a lot of stress and uncertainty.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month to encourage conversation about the loss of a child either before or after birth.
"President Ronald Reagan in 1998 set aside October as a month to recognize pregnancy loss and infant loss and so it's important that we just take time out to recognize those lives," Libby Owens, executive director of the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center, said.
Many families have experienced loss including stillbirth, miscarriage or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and most go unacknowledged.
Another part of bringing awareness to this type of loss is to help others who have not experienced a tragedy like this to understand.
"The parents are grieving, mourning, going through a lot of challenges. Pregnancy brings great anticipation and so it's understandable for parents to be facing challenges in the midst of a loss like that," Owens said.
Talking more about the loss of an infant can improve the education and prevention efforts, which in turn can reduce the number of losses.
"It could happen for any of us, but we want to continually focus on the positive aspects and understanding that this is part of the human experience, that for so long, no one talked about it and women weren't really able to even vocalize it," Owens said. "I think even in an odd way, social media has helped a little bit. People can talk about rainbow babies, they can kind of have a post that shows the emblem that's the ribbon with the blue and pink on it and it's a way of grieving and it's a way to express the pain and sorrow that they feel."
Owens also points out that everyone has a different way of grieving, some may name the child they lost and set time aside to remember them while others decide they don't want to talk about it.
"The fact that it's a month that at least we can take some time out to say, 'We recognize that babies have been lost, and that people are dealing with this right now.' It's really helped me a little bit just to hopefully have compassion and understanding in all those situations," Owens said.
The St. Joseph PRC offers support and resources for women no matter their situation and is there any way it can be.
"We've had women in the classes at PRC, and we've been able to rally around them individually and that's based on the people that have contact with that mother," Owens said. "Part of it is processing and just understanding and even for some people, how they are feeling today, in the midst of or the beginning of that trauma might be different in a few weeks and even a month."
If you or someone you know is going through a loss you can reach the St. Joseph PRC at 816-387-8090 for available resources.