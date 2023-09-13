St. Joseph parents and guardians had the chance to ask questions and speak openly with professionals about their children’s health Wednesday evening.
The Q&A session, which was presented at InterServ by Show Me Strong Kids and the University of Missouri School of Medicine, allowed community members the opportunity to ask pediatricians any questions concerning their child’s physical or mental health.
Kristin Sohl, University of Missouri pediatrician, hopes the program will allow for more open conversations between parents or guardians and their doctors.
“One of the points of having us be here for ‘Ask Us Things’ is we’re trying to help parents feel like they can truly ask their pediatrician anything,” Sohl said.
“We don’t want people to shy away from being able to talk to their doctors or their ... health professionals about, whether that’s their mental health ... or maybe it’s about puberty, maybe it’s the birds and the bees that they’re trying to figure out,” Sohl said.
The program has traveled across Missouri for the last 18 months visiting places such as St. Louis, Hollister and Lake of the Ozarks.
“This is just a small piece going to communities,” Sohl said. “But it’s all about strengthening, again, child-serving leaders so that they can work together and serve kids. So we also have an arm of our project that’s that’s really building what we call plain language or easy to understand information about child health so that kids their their parents, their caregivers, their teachers can all get a better understanding of maybe what’s going on inside their minds or their bodies.”
Missouri residents will soon be able to visit the program’s website at showmestrongkids.org when it goes live in the near future.
