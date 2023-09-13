Showing up for children's health

Several pediatricians and other professionals in the field were able to answer any questions community members might have.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

St. Joseph parents and guardians had the chance to ask questions and speak openly with professionals about their children’s health Wednesday evening.

The Q&A session, which was presented at InterServ by Show Me Strong Kids and the University of Missouri School of Medicine, allowed community members the opportunity to ask pediatricians any questions concerning their child’s physical or mental health.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.