Alcohol on display at Speedy's

Rows of alcohol line an aisle of Speedy’s Convenience Store on St. Joseph Avenue. A recently published study proposed that alcohol labels should be updated to include medical information like cancer risks.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A push has been made to have more detailed medical labels on alcohol products nationwide, but local opinions are mixed on how much value it would present.

Updating labels with information about how alcohol can contribute to cancer risks, similar to cigarette packs, could reduce health harm, researchers at the University of North Carolina have proposed.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.