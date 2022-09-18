Rows of alcohol line an aisle of Speedy’s Convenience Store on St. Joseph Avenue. A recently published study proposed that alcohol labels should be updated to include medical information like cancer risks.
A push has been made to have more detailed medical labels on alcohol products nationwide, but local opinions are mixed on how much value it would present.
Updating labels with information about how alcohol can contribute to cancer risks, similar to cigarette packs, could reduce health harm, researchers at the University of North Carolina have proposed.
The significance of changes to alcohol labels might be an overarching issue. A desire to provide more information demonstrates the need for knowledge and proper education, said Teresa Limle, coordinator of medication-assisted treatment at Family Guidance Center.
“Knowledge is power, and so, I don’t think any harm will come from providing that education on the labels,” she said. “I think, you know, often by the time people are to the point of picking out what alcohol they’re going to consume, that often is surpassed to the point of intervention. I do think that the information can be used in an educational platform, like for the youth, if we were able to educate them on the dangers of alcohol.”
Locally, however, there is some lack of confidence in how effective those attempts actually would be, Speedy’s Convenience Store employee Kathy Burnett said.
“I mean, they ignore the labels on the back of cigarette packs, so what makes a difference on alcohol?” she said. “They’re going to do what they want to do ... The only effective way is if we (don’t) make any alcohol, you know? They’re going to drink whether there’s a label on it or not.”
Regardless of how much of a difference new medical labels would make, one of the underlying problems is how society perceives alcohol consumption, Limle said.
“It’s extremely concerning, especially since alcohol is so readily available,” she said “Everywhere you go, you can’t go to a restaurant, oftentimes, without receiving a drink menu, which could be a trigger to someone who has an alcohol use disorder ... It’s just societally acceptable. It’s a norm for us; it’s what we are used to seeing every day.”
Measures like changing the labels or adding a surgeon general’s warning to advertisements, like with cigarettes, might not have the significant impact that is hoped for. But they’re worth trying as possible ways to “prevent future harm done by alcohol consumption,” Limle said.
