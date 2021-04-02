Many children and adults will be indulging in their favorite Easter candies this weekend. But if people don't take care, those treats could result in an extra trip to the dentist this spring.
According to an annual survey by candystore.com, some United States favorites include Cadbury Mini Eggs, hollow chocolate bunnies, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Cadbury Creme Filled Eggs, Peeps, Sour Patch Bunnies and jelly beans.
“It's often the chewy candies that are the worst because they tend to get stuck in your teeth,” said Ashton Portman, a dental hygienist at Bratton Dental in St. Joseph.
Sour chewy candy is at the top of the list with a raised risk for being harder to fully remove with its added acidity. The acid can wear on teeth enamel which increases chances for developing a cavity and overall quicker tooth decay.
“So you want to eat candy all in one sitting and not throughout the day,” Portman said.
After enjoying some sugar, it's a good idea to grab the floss. This may take longer to do than many think, with a suggested time of 10 minutes to complete the task thoroughly.
“We want to go down slowly and wrap around each tooth,” Portman said. “We often say it’s kind of like giving the tooth in front a hug and the tooth behind a hug.”
Appointments for dental checkups should be made twice a year, but people shouldn't wait to schedule an additional one if any problems arise.
“If someone has a spot that’s maybe sensitive when you eat sweets, just go ahead and call your dentist,” Portman said. “It’s important to make sure nothing’s going on and get the problem fixed as soon as possible if needed.”
On a day-to-day basis, aim to grab the toothbrush after waking up and before heading to bed.
