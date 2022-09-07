Jay Johnson working at his desk

Jay Johnson, associate provost at Northwest Missouri State University, works at his desk Wednesday morning in his office. Proposed legislation at the federal level would make it easier to complete medical marijuana research, and Johnson says he hopes Northwest will start its own research work if laws allow.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Proposed federal legislation could make medical marijuana research easier in the future, and that could have a significant impact in Northwest Missouri.

The bill would provide a means for researchers to receive federal funding and guarantee access to medical marijuana products for qualified researchers.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

