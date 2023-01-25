Optician Cassi Zirkle of Murphy-Watson-Burr Eye Center arranges a display of glasses Wednesday. LASIK surgery is a popular alternative to eyewear, but the FDA recently has been promoting awareness so patients understand the procedure’s risks and benefits.
LASIK has become a common procedure for people who want a more permanent solution to glasses, but the FDA recently has increased attempts to make patients aware of the surgery’s risks.
The process has become much safer over time, but it’s still surgery, which means there are always potential issues that should be discussed by patients and their doctors, said optometrist Dr. William Burr of Murphy-Watson-Burr Eye Center.
“LASIK at the beginning had a pretty bad track record because, maybe, we weren’t as well informed about some of these things,” he said. “In the past 10 to 15 years, we’ve been doing better at picking out good candidates. So ultimately people need to do their own research and really talk to their doctor.”
Issues following the surgery can range from dry eyes and blurry vision to chronic pain, the FDA reports.
Occasionally people have little to no knowledge about LASIK beforehand but most patients are well-informed and already have an idea of what to expect, Burr said.
LASIK is a long-term solution, but that doesn’t make it permanent. Even if a person wants the surgery, its effectiveness could be affected by a person’s age and how quickly their eyesight deteriorates, he said.
As patients get older, many begin to suffer from presbyopia, which is a natural process when a patient’s eyes gradually lose the ability to focus on objects up close, according to the Mayo Clinic. This can lead to needing reading glasses, Burr said.
“You’re going to lose the ability to read and LASIK can’t fix that,” he said. “So at some point, you’re going to need reading glasses. And so then, when patients come in for a LASIK evaluation and I see they’re over 40 or 50, then we have to talk about that.”
