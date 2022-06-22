A group of teens plays basketball Wednesday afternoon at Bode Sports Complex. Sunscreen should be applied about every 80 minutes during physical activity, according to the American College of Sports Science.
Sunscreen use is an important part of summer, but that doesn't mean sunscreen application is one-size-fits-all.
The sun protection factor can vary by product, but at least 30 SPF is recommended for the best protection. Sunscreen should be utilized as a part of people's normal routines, like lotion, said Stephanie Malita, health educator at the St. Joseph Health Department.
"We want to encourage everybody to wear sunscreen regularly and make it part of your daily routine," she said. "For just daily use and daily wear ... an SPF of 15 is typically going to work. If you know you're going to be outside, an SPF of 30 or higher is best."
Skin damage caused by ultraviolet rays from the sun come in two types, UVA and UVB. UVB rays pose a greater risk of skin cancer, but UVA rays are about 500 times more common and can lead to skin aging, according to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
People also need to be aware they have to give sunscreen time to absorb before they go into the sun, Malta said.
"Before you're heading out in the sun, put it on 15 to 30 minutes before you even go outside and that way your skin can absorb it better. If you're in and out of the water, that's going to just wash it off if it hasn't had a chance to absorb."
People should be careful to use sunscreen frequently if they're spending time in the water. Being in water or sweat caused by physical activity can wash away sunscreen, so it's important to reapply, Malita said.
Even aspects like the smell and feel of sunscreen are important to consider. Preferences vary from person to person, so having the wrong product decreases the likelihood it will be used, Malita said.
"If you don't like the way they smell, you're not going to use it as regularly," she said. "Find a product that works for you and that that would be our recommendation is that you just use it regularly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.