Proper preparations vital for winter running

Extreme cold might make people feel like exercising outdoors is a lost cause, but runners can beat the cold and get their fix with the right preparations.
Running in winter means dressing properly. That includes covering the hands and face, which often are exposed, Buchanan County EMS executive director Wally Patrick said.
“You have to be very cognizant of covering that up, and you have to make sure you understand the layering aspect of it.”
It helps if people know their threshold beforehand for how much to wear without getting too cold, or even too hot, Patrick said.
“You want to be warm but you don’t want to be so warm that you sweat, because once you stop or if something occurs that sweat’s going to actually freeze and lower your core temperature fairly rapidly,” he said.
An additional clothing choice Patrick recommended was wearing high-visibility clothing. That can make it easier for vehicles to see runners.
“In any kind of physical activity I’ve been involved in, you’re usually focusing on that activity, so you’re not really aware of your surroundings,” he said. “So reflective clothing, bright clothing (and) if there are paths that are away from traffic, that would be ideal.”
People also can adjust their diets because their bodies are working extra hard to keep warm. That leads to burning more energy, so people should eat more to compensate, Patrick said.
“You’re going to be burning a lot of calories in this type of weather just with exertion and the added issues with breathing because now (with) the cold air, you’re breathing harder than you would during say, you know, middle of June,” he said.
It isn’t just calories that need adjusting. Even though it is colder, people actually can end up dehydrated as well, Patrick said.
“People don’t realize it, but they do lose a lot of moisture breathing in this type of weather and stuff, so yeah, you need to hydrate well beforehand,” he said.